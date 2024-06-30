Ukrainian Forces annihilate Russian 2nd Battalion near Avdiivka: only 4 survive out of 350 soldiers Sunday, June 30, 2024 9:03:41 AM

Soldiers from the 2nd Separate Motorized Rifle Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces recorded a video appeal, begging for help. They claim that their battalion was completely defeated in the battles near Avdiivka. The video was published by the Russian war channel "Airborne Troops for Honesty and Justice,".

The Russians assert that their commanders deliberately misled them by sending them to storm positions, promising that the area had been cleared of Ukrainian forces. However, they were met with heavy artillery fire.

"Approximately 350 of us entered; only 4 have come out so far. We don't know about the others. There are a few wounded ("300s"), whom we evacuated... We came under 155 shellfire, under cluster munitions. Only a few of us reached a certain point. The rest stayed in the grove. We were told that it was clear, that there were no Ukrainians. It turned out the area was completely occupied by them. We were simply deceived! We were sent into the "meat grinder". We went in and were encircled and completely wiped out. There are many "200s" (dead Russian military personnel ) lying around there. They have been there for half a year. Nobody evacuates them at all! The wounded have been lying there for weeks," reported the Russian soldiers.

They claim that their commanders branded them as deserters and intend to send them back to the front lines to be finished off.

"They want to send us back. We have no supplies. Heavy artillery fire is being directed at us. No support, nothing. We are simply being sent to our deaths... We have been labeled as "500s" (refusing to fight - editor's note) because we withdrew on our own. Now they are just sending us to our deaths," stated the occupiers.

They claim that commanders ordered them to advance through an area that has been precisely targeted by Ukrainians and is colloquially known as the "road to Hell" by Russian forces.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.