Ukrainian Forces anticipate escalation in Kharkiv region as Kadyrov units arrive Friday, October 4, 2024 9:32:27 PM

Ukrainian forces in the Kharkiv region are wary of escalating tensions as the notorious Kadyrov units have been spotted, signaling potential offensive maneuvers by the Russian military. These notorious units are typically deployed as blocking detachments to prevent deserters during assaults by Russian forces.

In the vicinity of Lyptsi, Ukrainian Forces have identified the presence of Kadyrovtsy troops, suggesting an imminent escalation in this section of the front, said during a news broadcast Yuriy Fedorenko, the commander of the Achilles UAV strike battalion of the 92nd Mechanized Brigade named after Ivan Sirko.

Fedorenko highlighted that the Russian military often brings in Kadyrov fighters as a prelude to storming operations, tasked with ensuring discipline among their ranks and preventing retreat.

He further noted that Russian strategic objectives include advancing closer to Kharkiv to establish artillery control over distinct city districts. Occupying Volchansk entirely is another of Moscow’s goals, aiming to lay groundwork for an incursion into the Ukrainian army's rear on the Kupiansk axis.

“Volchansk is nearly razed, yet the Defense Forces have managed to maintain control, keeping most parts under Ukrainian authority. The enemy has not successfully advanced. Crucially, Russians strive to capture the left-bank territories of Oskol and Kupiansk,” Yuriy Fedorenko explained.

He added that the Russian forces might attempt crossing the Oskol River to seize right-bank Kupiansk, marked as a commanding height.

