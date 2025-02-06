Ukrainian Forces battle to dislodge entrenched Russian troops in Kharkiv's dense forests Thursday, February 6, 2025 4:00:07 PM

The unique terrain has shaped the course of battles in this area of the front. Movement is severely limited for both sides in these dense, forested regions.

Russian forces have become adept at digging deep, multi-level trenches after making advancements, making it challenging to dislodge them, reported Volodymyr Degtyarev, a public relations representative for the 13th Operational Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine "Khartia".

Ukrainian drones are actively and vigilantly targeting Russian positions day and night, working to destroy these fortified shelters and forcing the Russians out of their trenches.

"We are holding the front north of Kharkiv, between the village of Lyptsi and the border. Our primary goal is to keep inflicting damage on the enemy, preventing them from massing and advancing towards the border—a task we're actively pursuing in the forests and wooded areas between Lyptsi and further north," Degtyarev explained.

Degtyarev emphasized that the nature of the forested area dictates the dynamics of the conflict. The dense woodlands restrict easy movement for both forces, posing significant challenges. "The Russians are very skilled at digging in. They build multi-level trenches for one or two people, making it difficult to smoke them out. Our main task is to bolster our drone operators and strike drones, which systematically destroy Russian shelters every day and night, disrupt their supply routes, and mine their paths," Degtyarev stressed.

According to the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces on February 5, Russian forces on the Kharkiv front attempted twice to breach Ukrainian defense lines in the direction of Kozacha Lopan. Ukrainian defense forces repelled one attack, with another engagement ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, the Russian troops launched seven active assaults on Ukrainian positions in areas around Zagryzovo, Petropavlivka, Pishchane, and Nova Kruhliakivka. It was reported on February 4 that Ukrainian Defense Forces ousted Russian troops from several positions in the Kupyansk area of Kharkiv Oblast.

