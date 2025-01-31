Ukrainian Forces block Russian advances, repel over 70 attacks near Pokrovsk Friday, January 31, 2025 1:00:09 PM

In a significant strategic maneuver, Ukrainian Forces have successfully blocked Russian military movements along the railway from Kotlyne to Pokrovsk. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported repelling more than 70 attacks across various fronts, making strides in the Pokrovsk direction.

Ukrainian forces managed to push back Russian troops near Kotlyne and reclaimed specific lost positions near Zverev, reports military correspondent and blogger Bohdan Myroshnikov.

"On the Pokrovsk direction, they managed to push back the enemy slightly on the northern outskirts of Kotlyne. Movement further along the Kotlyne to Pokrovsk railway by the occupiers has been blocked, though they advanced around 1.5 km from the village prior to this," Myroshnikov informed.

In Udachne, intense and exhaustive battles continue for both sides. Near Zvereve, Ukrainian forces have restored previously lost positions to a depth of up to 400 meters.

"Though the overall situation remains challenging, there is a tangible sense that the Western Group of Forces 'Khorytsia' is in capable hands," Myroshnikov added.

In their morning report on January 31st, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stated that 71 attacks had been repelled on the Pokrovsk front. These assaults primarily targeted areas close to Malynivka, Yelyzavetivka, Vodyane Druhe, Novotoretske, Andriivka, Zvereve, Luch, Pokrovsk, Lysiivka, Novoukrainka, Udachne, Yasenove, Shevchenko, and Dachne.

On January 31, analysts from DeepState reported the capture of the village Novonandreivka in the Volnovakha district of the Donetsk region by Russian forces. At the same time, DeepState pointed out that Ukrainian forces have restored their positions near the settlement of Udachne in the Pokrovsk district of the Donetsk region.

