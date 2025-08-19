Ukrainian forces blow up Russian fuel train near Tokmak, severing rail line in occupied Zaporizhzhia Tuesday, August 19, 2025 9:48:00 AM

In the Russian-occupied part of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine’s Forces destroyed a freight train carrying fuel. The blast completely ruined the railway tracks Russia uses to move weapons and military equipment to the southern front.

Petro Andryushchenko, head of the Center for the Study of Occupation, reported explosions on a rail spur built by Russian forces. He posted two photos of the aftermath and said “there is no longer any rail service through occupied Zaporizhzhia.” Meanwhile, a channel linked to fighters of the 67th Separate Mechanized Brigade published footage of the “hunt” for a Russian train carrying a tanker and military equipment.

Andryushchenko’s post appeared on the morning of August 19. He said Russian forces were transporting fuel and equipment by rail at night to minimize strikes by Ukraine’s Defense Forces. Still, the effort to conceal logistics failed and the train was blown up, he wrote. He called it a “unique top operation,” without providing details.

“Epic footage of the destruction of a freight train with tankers. Nothing alive remained,” Andryushchenko said.

Volunteer Serhii Sternenko also shared what appears to be the result of the strike. The clip shows a frame recorded by an FPV drone moments before impact. Sternenko added that officials should not publish results of special operations prematurely, calling it dangerous.

In an earlier message, Andryushchenko hinted at a successful operation by the Defense Forces on the rail segment between Urozhaine and Tokmak. He posted a map marking the impact point and coordinates — 47.219203, 38.884971. That message included some details of the attack: it said the train derailed and “it’s being finished off with everything that can fly.”

He noted that Ukrainians in the occupied part of Zaporizhzhia region are “reducing Russian logistics to zero.” He also said a “source” monitored events and relayed the results of the blast once they were safe.

Separately, Andryushchenko posted a map showing artillery and drone strikes by the Defense Forces on Russian military targets in occupied territories. In his view, there have been good hits on targets in Donbas, but a lack of strikes on the occupiers’ logistics in the south.

Today’s update suggests those strikes are happening, and Ukrainians are cutting routes for the delivery of weapons, equipment and fuel to the southern sector of the front. He added there were hits near Melitopol, Tokmak, Berdyansk, the Polohy–Rozivka agglomeration and Kamianka-Dniprovska, but a gap near Mariupol and Volnovakha.

