Ukrainian Forces breach heavily fortified Russian defenses in Kursk region within 24 hours Thursday, August 8, 2024 10:22:03 AM

In a significant military maneuver, Ukrainian forces have taken control of the town of Sudzha and are rapidly advancing north, resulting in the loss of 430 square kilometers of Russian-held territory in the Kursk region. According to reports, Ukrainian troops have taken control of this extensive area in less than 72 hours. The combat zone has now expanded to cover 430 sq. km, reports the news outlet Agenstvo.

Telegram channels close to the Russian Defense Ministry, notably "Rybar," confirm that Ukrainian forces have almost fully taken control of Sudzha. Russian war channels have substantiated these claims with video footage showing a civilian vehicle being shelled at a roundabout east of the town. The footage does not clearly indicate who is responsible for the attack, but "Rybar" maintains that Russia still controls this roundabout.

Furthermore, Ukrainian troops have entered the settlement of Mirny and now control several villages including Kazachya Loknya, Bogdanovka, Knyazhy, 1st Knyazhy, and 2nd Knyazhy, as stated by "Rybar." The channel also reports ongoing clashes in the village of Snyagost, which is 10 km from Korenevo. However, according to "Rybar," the Ukrainian forces have not managed to enter Korenevo itself, one of the region's key administrative centers. On the other hand, the pro-military "Belarusian Silovik" channel mentions battles at the entrance to the settlement based on information from two sources.

