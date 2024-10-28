Ukrainian Forces breach Russian border at a new location in the Kursk region Monday, October 28, 2024 11:00:51 AM

In a significant military maneuver, Ukrainian forces, utilizing American M1A1 Abrams tanks and M2A1 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, have breached the Russian border at a new location in the Kursk region. Engaging with Russian troops concealed within nearby woodland, soldiers from the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured new strategic positions inside the Kursk region.

A video of the operation was published by the brigade's press service. This border breach was executed to support Ukrainian forces operating within Russian territory.

The assault involved shelling Russian positions using BMP primary weaponry, including a 25-mm automatic cannon and the 120-mm guns of the Abrams tanks. Additionally, an anti-tank TOW-2 missile was launched, successfully hitting a target. Soviet-era military vehicles, such as BMP-2s from the 130th Battalion of the 47th Separate Mechanized Brigade, were also deployed.

The Ukrainian infantry from the 33rd Assault Battalion launched their advance under the cover of artillery fire from the 21st Brigade, which provided protective support for the attacking units.

Russian positions were bombarded with a mix of 155-mm high-explosive shells and cluster munitions. The use of smoke grenades by Ukrainian forces effectively hindered Russian troops from deploying their anti-tank complexes, obscuring their view and preventing accurate fire on the advancing Ukrainian armored vehicles. The successful capture of Russian positions took place at coordinates 51.255721, 34.547971, thanks to the coordinated effort between infantry fighting vehicles and tanks, along with aerial reconnaissance support.

The clash occurred in a wooded area near the settlement of Obukhovka, providing strategic leverage for the Ukrainian forces in their ongoing campaign.

