Saturday, September 14, 2024

In a dramatic turn of events, Ukrainian Defense Forces have once again breached the Russian border, taking control of the village of Veseloe in Russia's Kursk region.

The advancing Russian troops near Glushkovo are now facing significant challenges. Ukrainian forces, after breaching the border, have managed to position themselves behind the Russian lines. "Veseloe village in the Kursk region is now under Ukrainian control," wrote well-known war correspondent Yuriy Podolyaka on the morning of September 14.

"Unfortunately, the information has been confirmed that the enemy's attempt to break through south of Glushkovo has developed further. The village of Veseloe is now under Ukrainian control," stated the propagandist.

In essence, the Ukrainian forces breached the Russian border and struck the rear of the advancing Russian troops in the region. This move threatens to encircle and deliver a crushing blow to Russian forces unless they manage to escape across the Seym River. Ukrainian Khorne Group, which is part of the 116th brigade, released footage of yet another border breakthrough in the Kursk region, showcasing the operation covered by drones. According to them, two assault units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were involved in the maneuver.

"Two of the humblest assault battalions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, accompanied by our less humble selves, performed a double penetration (into Russia). A porous state with porous borders, is playing the pinnacle of military art and maneuver warfare. Ukraine's version of Operation Bagration," noted Khorne Group.

Russian military expert Yan Matveev also commented on the situation on Telegram.

"Confirmation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces breakthrough to Veseloe in the Glushkovo district. Serious resistance is not visible. The road through the pyramids (dragon teeth) is established. Veseloe is located behind the grouping advancing from east to west in Snagosť. It's 7.5 km by road from Veseloe to Glushkovo, where the Russian Army’s pontoon crossings are," the expert pointed out.

The Glushkovo district is located in what is described as a "fire pocket." The Ukrainian forces control three sides of the territory, with the fourth side bordered by the Seym River. In recent weeks, Ukrainian Forces have destroyed all bridges there and consistently battered pontoon crossings. Instead of urgently withdrawing troops, Russian command has launched an offensive there. It is evident this major miscalculation could lead to a massive defeat for Russian forces.

