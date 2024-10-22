Ukrainian Forces break through Russian defenses in Kursk region, advancing towards key villages Tuesday, October 22, 2024 11:11:00 AM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have breached Russian defenses in Kursk region with tanks leading the charge towards the village of Zelenyi Shlyakh. A convoy of heavy Ukrainian military equipment, spearheaded by T-64BV tanks, has advanced 2 kilometers along the "Rylsk-Korenevo-Sudzha" highway, breaking through Russian positions in the wooded areas.

The 36th Marine Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, along with Territorial Defense units and forces from the 47th Mechanized Brigade, are completing the clearing and expulsion of Russian troops from the settlements of Zelenyi Shlyakh and Novoivanovka in the Kursk region. The press office of the Ukrainian Naval Marine Command has shared footage of the ongoing battles.

The marine offensive unfolded with the support of reconnaissance drones and artillery using cluster munitions. Near the village itself, Ukrainian marines successfully repelled a mechanized counterattack by several armored vehicles, utilizing tanks and combat drones. WarArchive project has geolocated the battle sites, revealing the locales of the destroyed Russian positions and damaged military equipment.

It remains unclear whether the advanced Ukrainian units were able to secure their position in Zelenyi Shlyakh. Nonetheless, a successful hold could pave the way for a complete expulsion of the Russian troops from nearby Novoivanovka. Notably, these localities were lost earlier following a Russian breach on the left flank of Ukraine's Defense Forces in the Kursk region on October 10.

