Ukrainian Forces capture 10 Russian soldiers in Kursk region Saturday, May 31, 2025 12:55:02 PM

Ukrainian forces have captured 10 Russian soldiers in the Kursk region, with potential plans to exchange them for Ukrainian military personnel currently held captive by Russia, reported the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces on Saturday, May 31.

The paratroopers, in conjunction with allied units, secured the capture of Russian army soldiers on the Kursk front. The captured Russian soldiers reported that while serving in their units they were subjected to inhumane treatment, psychological pressure, and threats.

The captured soldiers received necessary medical and psychological care and might be used in a future exchange for Ukrainian POWs.

Just last week, Ukraine and Russia conducted three prisoner swaps, resulting in the return of 1,000 Ukrainian defenders and civilians. Earlier in May, reports suggested that approximately 8,000 Ukrainian soldiers remained in captivity. In addition, over 200 Ukrainian military personnel have reportedly perished while in Russian custody.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.