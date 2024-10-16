Ukrainian Forces capture 17 Russian soldiers near Toretsk Wednesday, October 16, 2024 9:39:14 PM

Ukrainian special forces have captured 17 Russian soldiers at the Toretsk front. These soldiers, who hail from various regions across Russia, were allegedly in Ukraine to carry out hostile operations, with some potentially implicated in war crimes.

The soldiers were apprehended during successful defensive operations near New York, Ukraine. The 12th Azov Special Operations Brigade, in coordination with other units, executed this operation, as reported by the brigade's press service.

The captured Russian troops are believed to include individuals from different parts of Russia, with intentions to target Ukrainians. Some detainees may be complicit in war crimes, according to allegations.

Their testimonies are slated for transfer to the appropriate authorities for further investigation. The Azov brigade emphasized their ongoing efforts to increase the exchange pool to secure the swift return of their soldiers from captivity.

"We guarantee the preservation of life for all Russians who choose to lay down their arms and surrender," stated representatives from the brigade.

The press service added that the front remains tense, but Ukrainian forces continue to fend off enemy attacks effectively.

