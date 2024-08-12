Ukrainian Forces capture 28 settlements in Russia's Kursk region: acting governor reports to Putin Monday, August 12, 2024 10:46:57 AM

In a critical meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Alexey Smirnov, the Acting Governor of the Kursk Region, disclosed that Ukrainian Armed Forces have taken control of 28 settlements within the region, according to Russian media reports.

"The depth of penetration into the Kursk region is 12 kilometers, with a width of 40 kilometers," Smirnov revealed during the conference.

Smirnov further reported that local authorities are currently unaware of the whereabouts of approximately 2,000 residents living in the Ukrainian-controlled settlements in the Kursk Region.

He also noted that around 121,000 residents have evacuated from border areas, and a total of 180,000 people are expected to be relocated from the conflict zone.

