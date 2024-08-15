Ukrainian Forces capture cutting-edge Russian electronic warfare system 'Volnorez' Thursday, August 15, 2024 10:40:02 PM

Ukrainian forces have made a significant find by capturing a Russian electronic warfare system, 'Volnorez,' along with key documentation, in the Kursk region. This breakthrough could substantially impact the current conflict and the future of electronic warfare. The system, newly introduced into the Russian military last fall, had been shrouded in mystery until now.

The captured documentation is expected to provide Ukrainian experts with valuable insight into the system's capabilities. At the time of seizure, the Volnorez system was still in its factory packaging. Designed to create a protective shield around military assets, such as tanks, it offers formidable defense against drone attacks.

Originally appearing in Russian military units last fall, the Volnorez was developed to counter FPV drones, crucial tools in modern warfare.

While the Russian military has kept the technical details of the Volnorez closely guarded, the captured documents promise to shed light on its capabilities. The mobile electronic warfare system operates within the frequency ranges of 390-510 MHz and 750-1050 MHz. It disrupts the communication between a drone and its control station, causing the UAV to lose its flight path, thereby protecting the target from being hit.

This technology proves particularly effective against FPV drones, which, upon losing their signal, typically crash and become useless. However, modern civilian drones like the Mavic 3, used by both sides in the conflict, respond differently to signal loss. These drones are programmed either to hover in place or to return to their launch point, making them less susceptible to the Volnorez's disruptions.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.