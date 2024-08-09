Ukrainian Forces capture key railway hubs, disrupt Russian military logistics in Kursk region Friday, August 9, 2024 2:30:11 PM

A successful operation by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) in the Kursk Region cuts off the supply of weapons to the Russian army in the Kharkiv Region.

Sudzha has fallen out of Russian control, but it’s not the only city now controlled by the Ukrainian Armed Forces. On August 8th, it was reported that the Russian Railways (RZD) closed stations in Sudzha, Korenevo, and Psela – essentially admitting that these settlements had been captured by Ukrainian troops. According to RZD, passengers are returning tickets, and railway traffic in the Korenevo and Sudzha districts has ceased.

In response, Russian Railways management allegedly launched a new train, No. 205/206 Kursk – Moscow, supposedly to meet demand. The strategic importance of Sudzha for the Russian army was highlighted on August 7th by political analyst Valentin Krasnoperov on his Telegram channel, "The Last Capitalist." He pointed to the "Lgov – Belgorod" railway line, which has been used for military supplies to Russian forces invading the Kharkiv Region.

“This will complicate the enemy’s logistics in the Vovchansk direction,” emphasized the expert.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.