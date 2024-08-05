Ukrainian Forces capture six Russian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia region since August Monday, August 5, 2024 12:00:06 PM

The Ukrainian military has captured six Russian soldiers in the Rabotyne bulge area of Zaporizhzhia region since the beginning of August, according to Dmitry Lykhoviy, a spokesperson for the "Tavria" operational-strategic group, reports Interfax-Ukraine. Lykhoviy said that in the past 24 hours, Russian forces have suffered 80 casualties in the operational zone, including 37 killed and 43 wounded. Additionally, from midnight to 7 a.m. Monday morning, the Russian army lost 25 more personnel, with 14 killed, nine wounded, and two captured.

In the village of Nesteryanka, the Ukrainian Armed Forces captured two Russian soldiers from the 503rd Motor Rifle Regiment of the 19th Motor Rifle Division of the 58th Army of the Southern Military District. "Troops from this unit have been captured in this area before. Their permanent base is in the village of Troitskaya in the Republic of Ingushetia," Lykhoviy added.

Lykhoviy previously noted that there are 90,000 Russian soldiers stationed on the Zaporizhzhia front, but there are no signs of an offensive grouping forming in the region.

