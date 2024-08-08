Ukrainian Forces capture Sudzha and push North, taking control of over 430 sq. km in Kursk region Thursday, August 8, 2024 10:00:30 AM

In a significant military maneuver, Ukrainian forces have taken control of the town of Sudzha and are rapidly advancing north, resulting in the loss of 430 square kilometers of Russian-held territory in the Kursk region. According to reports, Ukrainian troops have taken control of this extensive area in less than 72 hours. The combat zone has now expanded to cover 430 sq. km, reports the news outlet Agenstvo.

Telegram channels close to the Russian Defense Ministry, notably "Rybar," confirm that Ukrainian forces have almost fully taken control of Sudzha. Russian war channels have substantiated these claims with video footage showing a civilian vehicle being shelled at a roundabout east of the town. The footage does not clearly indicate who is responsible for the attack, but "Rybar" maintains that Russia still controls this roundabout.

Furthermore, Ukrainian troops have entered the settlement of Mirny and now control several villages including Kazachya Loknya, Bogdanovka, Knyazhy, 1st Knyazhy, and 2nd Knyazhy, as stated by "Rybar." The channel also reports ongoing clashes in the village of Snyagost, which is 10 km from Korenevo. However, according to "Rybar," the Ukrainian forces have not managed to enter Korenevo itself, one of the region's key administrative centers. On the other hand, the pro-military "Belarusian Silovik" channel mentions battles at the entrance to the settlement based on information from two sources.

New footage surfacing online shows dozens of Russian soldiers bearing white flags and raising their hands as they approach Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region.

Following their detention, Ukrainian soldiers began loading the surrendering Russians into trucks. It is widely believed they will be transported to Ukrainian camps for subsequent exchange with Russia. Among those captured are border guards, conscripts, and mobilized personnel. Notably, Kadyrov fighters, Chechen units loyal to Russian President Vladimir Putin, were the first to retreat to the rear positions ahead of the Ukrainian assault.

Russian military bloggers (Z-milbloggers) report that the Ukrainian army executed a swift operation, catching Russian forces off guard. Pro-Russian propagandists openly admit to a significant intelligence and operational failure within the Russian armed forces.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.