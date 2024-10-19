Ukrainian Forces capture top 'Luhansk Guard' commander German Prokopiv Saturday, October 19, 2024 12:30:00 PM

A top figure from the militant wing of the "Luhansk Guard" has reportedly been captured by Ukrainian forces. German Prokopiv, a notable Russian collaborator who played a role in the occupation of Luhansk in 2014, is believed to have been detained. According to footage circulated on Ukrainian Telegram channels, Prokopiv was recognized by Denis Kazansky, a Ukrainian blogger and writer.

In 2014, Prokopiv was the head of the combat wing of the separatist group "Luhansk Guard." His actions included raising the Russian flag over the Luhansk Regional State Administration. The recent footage depicts a man difficult to recognize, indicating that life has taken its toll on him over the years.

Prokopiv has been labeled a war criminal, with allegations of involvement in kidnappings, torture, and murders of pro-Ukrainian residents during the turmoil in Luhansk. Kazansky emphasized the ten-year long turmoil attributed to individuals like Prokopiv, highlighting that he must face legal consequences for inciting such a violent conflict.

Prokopiv appears in the Ukrainian database Myrotvorets, identified as a wanted figure who should be apprehended for immediate transfer to law enforcement in Ukraine or NATO countries. He is accused of participating in the seizure of the Luhansk SBU building and is listed as a member of the terrorist organization "Luhansk Guard." European Union, Great Britain, Canada, and Ukraine have imposed sanctions against him, affirmed project representatives.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.