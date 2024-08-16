Ukrainian Forces capture two settlements from Wagner mercenaries amid intense clashes in Kursk region Friday, August 16, 2024 9:30:24 PM

The ex-Wagner mercenaries have lost control of two settlements. On his Telegram channel "Frontline Thoughts", a Ukrainian soldier with the call sign "Shadow" claims that while the Russians possess plenty of courage and spirit, they lack intelligence. "Wagner" has been taking hits consecutively for two days, leading to widespread panic among regular troops,” Shadow noted.

The soldier goes on to mention that the former Wagner members have already lost two settlements. He reiterates that while their spirit and bravery are notable, their intellect falls short, and they do not surrender.

Lieutenant with the call sign "Alex" from the Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed that the ex-Wagnerians lost an entire settlement during the fight. "Wagner not only faced heavy losses but also lost control of the entire settlement to our guys," said Lieutenant Alex.

Additionally, Ukrainian soldier Stanislav Bunyatov, known by the call sign "Osman," revealed that everyone would be pleasantly surprised by the professional work of the Ukrainian Forces once all "cards" are laid out. "When all the 'cards' are revealed, the extent of our guys' professional work will astonish everyone," Bunyatov stated.

It’s notable that Ukrainian forces did not specify which particular frontline direction they were referring to.

On August 11, Bulgarian journalist Christo Grozev stated that reports about former Wagner mercenaries returning from Africa to counter the Ukrainian advance in the Kursk region were psychological misinformation. According to him, the Russians dispersed this information to show a semblance of a response to the Ukrainian breakthrough, as former Wagner members themselves have denied these claims.

Analysts from the Institute for the Study of War reported on July 29 that due to the losses of former Wagner mercenaries in Mali, Russia requires replacement fighters from the African Corps. Analysts believe this situation demands Russia relocate certain divisions from the frontlines in Ukraine.

