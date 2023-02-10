Ukrainian Forces carry out HIMARS strikes on Russian military facilities in occupied Melitopol Friday, February 10, 2023 7:00:40 PM

On February 10, the Ukrainian Armed Forces carried out HIMARS missile strikes on Russian military facilities in occupied Melitopol. According to the mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, Ukrainian military struck warehouses with military equipment and ammunition.

“Melitopol is rocked by powerful explosions. The power is so strong that the windows are blown out. Occupiers, how’s the mood,” Fedorov wrote on Telegram.

Residents confirm on social networks powerful explosions at Russian ammunition depos in Melitopol and its outskirt.

According to unconfirmed data, several explosions also occurred at the airfield, train depot and the railway station.

Residents of the city’s Tokmak district say that in 40 minutes they saw 7 powerful missile hits. The Russia-installed authorities of the Zaporizhzhia region claim that the air defense allegedly shot down all the "targets".

On February 1, Ukrainian Forces struck using HIMARS missiles a makeshift Russian military base at the engine factory in Melitopol.

Share

Comments

Please visit out Twitter account for updates on the situation in Ukraine.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.