Ukrainian forces claim to have killed 2 Russian regiment commanders

Thursday, March 10, 2022

During a battle near the town of Brovary, Kyiv region, the Ukrainian military destroyed a tank regiment of Russian. Its commander, Colonel Zakharov, was killed, reported the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

"During the fighting in the Brovary district of the Kyiv region, the Russian battalion-tactical group of the 6th tank regiment from Chebarkul, which is part the 90th tank division of the Russian Central Military District, suffered significant losses in personnel and equipment. The commander of the regiment, Colonel A. Zakharov, was killed, " the press service of the Main Intelligence Directorate reported.

As a result of significant losses, the battalion-tactical group of the 6th Tank Regiment together with the battalion-tactical group of the 239th Tank Regiment of the 90th Tank Division had to retreat and take defensive positions.

Adviser to the head of the President's Office Oleksiy Arestovich said that the Ukrainian Armed Forces killed two regiment commanders of the Russian Army.

