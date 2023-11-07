Ukrainian Forces conduct missile strike on Russian UAV operator training center in Donetsk Tuesday, November 7, 2023 4:00:40 PM

Ukrainian Armed Forces have reportedly carried out a missile strike on the center of Donetsk. According to Russian media outlets, three rockets fired from a multiple launch rocket system (MLRS) landed in the central Voroshilovskiy district of Donetsk. Additionally, two more rockets from an MLRS were fired towards the city. Russian state media claims that there were "at least three or four explosions" in the city center.

Ukrainian Journalist Denis Kazanskiy reported that Ukraine targeted the Republican Center for Unmanned Systems of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), using HIMARS missiles. Russian UAV operators are reportedly trained there. According to Kazanskiy's information, several operators are believed to be trapped under the rubble.

As a result of the missile strike on Donetsk on November 7, six people were killed and eleven were injured, according to the head of the Donetsk People’s Republic, Denis Pushilin. He claims that the city center was targeted by Ukraine using the HIMARS missiles. Pushilin also said that four buildings were damaged, including the Labor and Social Protection Administration building. The Russian military Telegram channel War Gonzo shared a video from near this building showing the collapsed roof and floors, which has since been removed from the channel.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.