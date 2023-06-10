Ukrainian Forces confirm they are making progress at the front Saturday, June 10, 2023 9:30:46 AM

The Ukrainian military advanced up to 1.4 kilometers in several sectors of the front and inflicted serious damage on the Russians, said the representative of Ukraine’s Eastern Forces, Serhiy Cherevaty on the air of the national telethon on Saturday, June 10.

"We're trying to strike at the enemy, counterattack. During the day, we managed to advance up to 1,400 meters in different areas," Cherevaty said.

According to him, the Russians are building defense lines and at the same time tried to counterattack the Ukrainian forces, "but all these attempts failed."

"The enemy hit our units 330 times with cannon rocket artillery, carried out eight air strikes. In total, there were six clashes, during which we killed 138 occupiers, 236 were injured, and one was captured. A car and a self-propelled gun, a D-30 howitzer, an S-60 anti-aircraft gun, a Zala UAV, eight ammunition depots and seven cars that brought ammunition and weapons were destroyed," Cherevaty said.

The British intelligence claims that Ukrainian forces have carried out significant military operations in several sectors in the east and south of the country in the last 48 hours.

"In some areas, Ukrainian forces have made good progress and penetrated the first line of the Russian defenses. In others, Ukrainian progress has been slower," the report reads.

It is also noted that Russian air force has been unusually active over the south of Ukraine, but "it remains unclear whether the air strikes were effective."

On June 9, Russian president Vladimir Putin spoke about the "beginning of the Ukrainian counteroffensive." According to him, Ukrainian troops allegedly "have not achieved their tasks in any of the areas of hostilities," but "the offensive potential of the Ukrainian Armed Forces has not yet been exhausted."

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.