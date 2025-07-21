Ukrainian Forces counter Russian advances amid intense clashes on Zaporizhzhia front Monday, July 21, 2025 9:00:59 AM

Russian forces recently infiltrated a small settlement, establishing a foothold within one of the local buildings. This posed a significant threat to the Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) positions and risked the entire settlement falling into Russian hands.

The situation in Zaporizhzhia saw Ukrainian Defense Forces compelled to withdraw from a position due to the overwhelming strength of Russian forces. However, reinforcements were soon deployed, and Ukrainian troops launched a counteroffensive to reclaim the village from Russian troops. reports the Special Operations Forces (SSO).

As reported by SSO fighters, the frequency of Russian assault attempts escalated, increasing fears of losing critical positions and the settlement itself, with the Russians breaching village boundaries: “Our allies retreated, and the adversaries began moving into the village while exerting pressure on our infantry.”

Ukrainian forces were tasked with holding the line, even as they maneuvered in an armored vehicle—compromised by a roadside mine strike—before entering the settlement. Russian troops had meanwhile fortified within a building where Ukrainian defenders began targeting them. SSO drivers initially engaged the Russiana with machine gun fire before supporting allied infantry deployment to the contested positions.

“We transported infantry throughout the day and evacuated the injured and concussed,” one soldier recounted.

Thanks to well-executed strategic actions, the mission was completed without Ukrainian casualties, maintaining control over the village and safely evacuating the wounded.

