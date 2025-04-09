Ukrainian Forces counter Russian attacks amid intense battles in Donetsk region Wednesday, April 9, 2025 4:00:23 PM

Russian forces are reportedly entrenching themselves near the settlements of Kotliarivka and Fedorivka in Donets region, pushing deeper into Ukrainian defenses with an eye on advancing toward Komar, reports Ukrainian Forces soldier, codenamed "Mukhnoy," on his Telegram channel.

According to Mukhnoy, Russian forces have established positions east of Kotliarivka and are launching minor assaults around the area. Despite their efforts, they have not yet solidified their hold on the village outskirts. Meanwhile, attempts to attack towards Troitske persist, with current battles for control ongoing.

"In the Bohdanivka area, the enemy has set up positions southwestward, but our FPV drones are active against them. The situation remains unchanged in the Rozliv — Bohatyr sector. Currently, enemy forces are partially positioned in Fedorivka's southern part," the soldier stated. He further noted that Russian forces have been shelling Fedorivka with artillery and have dispersed leaflets using drones, urging Ukrainian troops to surrender.

Mukhnoy remarked, "In this zone, the enemy doesn't relent, seeking to penetrate our defenses with the ultimate aim of advancing towards Komar."

The Ukrainian General Staff reported on April 9 that Defense Forces successfully thwarted 58 Russian assaults in various settlements, including Kalynove, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Shevchenko, Zvereve, Udachne, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Bohdanivka, and Andriivka.

