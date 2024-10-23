Ukrainian Forces counter Russian attacks on Chasiv Yar amid intense artillery strikes Wednesday, October 23, 2024 10:56:49 PM

Ukrainian military officials have clarified the status of the ongoing battles near Chasiv Yar, stating that recent claims of Russian forces breaching Ukrainian defenses may be overstated.

Andriy Polukhin, a spokesperson for the 24th Mechanized Brigade, emphasized that while Russian troops have crossed into the Canal district in small infantry groups, they have not succeeded in establishing a permanent foothold beyond this point.

Polukhin pointed to the challenges faced by Russian forces, stating that these small groups frequently become trapped due to the surveillance and dominance of Ukrainian drones, which thwart their ability to advance. He reiterated that, despite Russian aggression, there’s no lasting penetration into the Ukrainian defense line.

The representative also noted the continued intensity of Russian artillery and drone strikes targeting the area, signifying relentless efforts to escalate their assaults on Chasiv Yar.

A previous statement by Ivan Petrychak, another spokesperson for the 24th Mechanized Brigade, alleged that Russian forces had breached Ukrainian lines, presenting a tense situation along these fronts for the past month. According to the update, Russian advances had leveraged meteorological phenomena to navigate beyond initial barriers.

Daytime sunlight transitions to evening rains lead to foggy conditions, enabling Russian troops to exploit weather changes during their operations. Despite ongoing complications due to these circumstances, Ukrainian officials assert that control measures are in place to neutralize these infiltrations. As battles persist, Ukrainian forces continue to focus their efforts on counteracting the advancement by targeting the adversaries in obstructed zones, ensuring the battlespace remains in Ukrainian control.

Moreover, reports have surfaced of Russian progression towards Kostiantynivka from the south of Chasiv Yar. As Ukrainian forces mobilize to intercept these movements, routes potentially used by the adversary have been blocked, with Ukrainian troops securing connections along these pathways.

