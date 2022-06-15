Ukrainian Forces counterattack Russian troops near Izyum Wednesday, June 15, 2022 11:00:00 AM

The Ukrainian Armed Forces carry out counterstrikes and liberate settlements near Izyum, Kharkiv region, said the deputy of the Izyum City Council, Maxim Strelnik, on the air of Espresso TV.

"Fierce fighting continues in the Izyum direction. The Russian occupiers are also trying to move towards the city of Slavyansk and Barvenkove in order to encircle our troops in the area of operation of the Joint Forces. However, the Ukrainian Armed military and the Territorial Defense Forces hold the defense and counterattack the enemy in the flanks, liberating some settlements even in the vicinity of Izyum. Among them are the villages Spivakivka and Zavody, which are located on both banks of the Siverskyi Donets River. We hope that our military will gain a foothold on these positions and will be able to continue their counteroffensive and liberate Izyum," Strelnik said.

The deputy noted that, despite the large number of Russian troops near Izyum, they are demoralized, and Ukrainian servicemen are motivated and preparing for a further counteroffensive.

"The Russian invaders are now constantly maneuvering.Tthey are transferring some forces to Severodonetsk, to the Lyman direction. Also, in some places, their reserves come in. Therefore, it is difficult to estimate exactly how many occupiers are in the Izyum bridgehead. There are about 20-25 battalion-tactical groups, which constitute a serious threat to our army. However, the enemy near Izyum is demoralized and our army is fully motivated to continue its counteroffensive," Strelnik said.

Izyum was captured by Russian troops on April 1. On March 26, local traitors led the Russian troops to the southern part of the city. Because of this, the roads for delivery of humanitarian aid to Izyum and the evacuation of citizens were completely blocked.

Earlier, the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported that Russian troops continue attacks in the direction of Izyum - Barvinkove in the Kharkiv region, despite heavy losses. Russia has deployed heavy mortars 2S4 Tyulpan and MLRS Smerch from the Belgorod region to support this offensive.

