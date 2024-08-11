Ukrainian Forces decimate Kadyrov's unit in Kursk region: dozens of Chechen fighters captured Sunday, August 11, 2024 9:58:00 PM

Ukrainian Forces have decimated a unit of Chechen fighters loyal to Ramzan Kadyrov, reports the Ukrainian project Deep State. Captured deep inside enemy lines, the captives claim they were attempting to flee to avoid capture.

Members of Ukraine's 225th Separate Assault Brigade are credited with the tactical victory over the Chechen 'Akhmat' unit. "The boys carried out a series of measures that ensured the operation’s tactical success," DeepState highlights.

Meanwhile, the 'I Want to Live' project has released footage showing dozens of captives, some identifying themselves as belonging to the Akhmat unit when questioned. "Raiding groups apprehended these Kadyrov fighters deep in the rear. They tried to flee, given Kadyrov’s earlier assertion that Akhmat fighters do not surrender," the project states. The accompanying video remarks that the situation in the Kursk region developed dynamically, noting that these fighters did not even attempt to resist.

The report underscores that Kadyrov’s PR campaigns and the tendency to shield his guard from frontline combat come at a high cost to Russian forces. Had they been defending the border instead of hiding "behind conscripts’ backs in the tenth line near Kursk," such a swift breach would have been unfeasible. Consequently, only ordinary 18-year-old conscripts and border guards were left to face the advance. "They wisely chose not to engage in combat and voluntarily surrendered, preserving their lives," the channel notes.

According to media sources, Ukrainian forces have advanced 30 km into Russia. Journalists also report a constant flow of armored personnel carriers and tanks moving towards Russia. According to AFP, thousands of Ukrainian troops are participating in the operation within Russia's Kursk region.

