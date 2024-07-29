Ukrainian Forces deliver major blow to Russian military with strike on strategic bomber Monday, July 29, 2024 10:00:09 AM

In a significant development, Ukrainian intelligence officials reported hitting a Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber at the Olenya airfield this weekend. Rear Admiral Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, described the strike as an "Olympic-level achievement" for Ukraine's security forces, special forces, and intelligence community.

"Our defenders successfully targeted the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber stationed at the Olenya airfield," Yusov noted during a national news broadcast. He emphasized the critical nature of this strike, attributing its significance to Russia's inability to manufacture new aircraft, relying instead on older models from the Soviet Union era.

Yusov highlighted the ongoing efforts of Ukraine's armed forces to destroy Russian military equipment, no matter where it is concealed. "No matter how far the Russians try to hide their weapons, which are used to kill Ukrainians, the Armed Forces of Ukraine will continue to systematically destroy them," he added.

The timing of this strike coincides with global attention on the Olympic Games, a point Yusov addressed head-on. "We are in the midst of a great war, and we have our own achievements," he said. "These are indeed Olympic-level achievements for our security and defense forces, special forces, and intelligence officers."

The remarks come amid a broader context of cyber-attacks and incidents at Russian oil refineries, which Yusov referred to as "a certain kind of dessert for Ukrainians," signifying added morale boosts for Ukrainian forces.

Experts from the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) have cautioned against launching another counteroffensive at this time, suggesting it would likely be an unsuccessful attempt. They argue that Ukraine's armed forces should focus on long-range strikes on Russian military facilities and infrastructure, while simultaneously preparing their troops for potential future operations.

Meanwhile, they urge Western allies to intensify sanctions against Russia to hammer home the real cost of the ongoing war.

