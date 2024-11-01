Ukrainian Forces deny Russian claims of capturing Chasiv Yar and Toretsk Friday, November 1, 2024 7:30:50 PM

Ukrainian officials have dismissed claims made by the Russian Operational-Tactical Group "Luhansk," that Russian forces have captured two cities in the Donetsk region — Chasiv Yar and Toretsk. Spokesperson Anastasia Bobovnikova emphasized that while Russian forces are making attempts to establish control in these areas, they've been unsuccessful thus far.

"We're seeing numerous reports from the Russians claiming they've already seized these cities and are freely operating there. I refute this information; the enemy has not crossed the canal in Chasiv Yar nor entrenched themselves. Yes, small assault groups are crossing the canal and attempting to establish positions. The key word is 'attempting.' As of now, they hold no advantage in these cities. The frontline remains stable, and the Russians are not advancing," Bobovnikova stated.

Previously, Bobovnikova noted that near Toretsk, the frontline has remained unchanged for some time. She added that Ukrainian infantry is actively engaging in urban combat, preventing Russian forces from advancing in the area. Despite a reduction in assault attempts by the Russians, the intensity of shelling has not decreased. The occupiers continue using aviation and artillery for their attacks.

Meanwhile, the head of the Chasiv Yar City Military Administration, Serhiy Chaus, reported that in recent weeks, the Russians have been scattering "Lepestok" PFM-1 mines throughout the city. He also noted that battles are occurring very close to the city, and the Russia is deploying virtually all available arsenal in that area.

