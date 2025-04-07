Ukrainian Forces deny Russian claims of capturing village of Basivka in Sumy region Monday, April 7, 2025 10:12:38 AM

Russian forces have announced the capture of the village of Basivka in the Yunakivka community, located in the Sumy region, near the border with Kursk region. However, Ukrainian Armed Forces (AFU) denied these claims, asserting that Russian forces do not control the area.

On April 7, a Ukrainian lieutenant with the call sign "Alex" reported the situation via a Telegram post on the channel Officer+. He stated, "The enemy falsely claims to have captured the settlement of Basivka. The situation in the area is challenging as they attempt to envelop our military group from Kursk, but our forces are holding the defense."

Lt. Alex further emphasized that the Ukrainian Forces are maintaining control and that Russian assertions are inaccurate. The same day, the Ukrainian General Staff's report confirmed that, over the past 24 hours, 35 enemy attacks were repelled on the Kursk direction.

The Russians conducted 212 artillery shelling, including 13 from multiple rocket launch systems, and launched 16 airstrikes, dropping 27 guided aerial bombs.

The Center for Countering Disinformation stated on the evening of April 6 that Russians do not control Basivka in the Sumy region. Attempts to infiltrate the area using assault groups have been made, but these were effectively neutralized.

Fierce battles persist daily in the border area of Sumy across various sectors, alongside ongoing engagements in the Kursk border region.

In recent developments, geo-located footage published on April 5 highlighted advancements by Ukrainian forces southeast from the settlement of Borova in the Kharkiv region to territory west of Makiivka in the Luhansk region.

Conversely, analysts from the DeepState project noted on April 6 that Russian troops have made advances on three fronts.

The Russian Army has reportedly achieved successes in the Kupyansk, Pokrovsk, and Novopavlivka directions, with tensions escalating near Lyman.

