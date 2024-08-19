Ukrainian Forces destroy final bridge over Seym River in Kursk region Monday, August 19, 2024 8:39:00 AM

Ukrainian forces have destroyed the third and final bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovo district of the Kursk region, according to several Russian Telegram channels on August 19.

The bridge near the settlement of Karyzh was the last standing link in the area. The news was first reported by pro-war blogger Vladimir Romanov on his channel, "Romanov Light". Later, military blogger Yuri Podolyaka also confirmed the destruction.

Podolyaka wrote, "Now our group in this area is fully supplied by pontoon crossings, which, considering the evacuation of the district's population, is quite sufficient to conduct effective actions to contain the Ukrainian Armed Forces' attacks."

This follows a pattern of recent attacks on infrastructure. The first bridge over the Seym River in the Glushkovo district was destroyed on August 16, near the settlement of Glushkovo. The second was taken down on August 18, near the village of Zvannoye.

According to iStories, this was the last major structure available for supplying the Russian contingent near the border in the Kursk region.

If the third bridge has indeed been destroyed, it means the Russian army no longer has a viable northward escape route. This development endangers Russian forces positioned along the border, potentially entrapping them. Should the Ukrainian Armed Forces cause their retreat, they will secure a vast territory between the river and the border. This move would either allow them to advance towards Rylsk, shaving off a significant border bulge, or to defend the new line confidently, reallocating forces as needed, explained military expert Yan Matveyev to iStories.

