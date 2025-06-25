Ukrainian Forces destroy Russian freight train near Tokmak Wednesday, June 25, 2025 3:00:58 PM

Ukrainian Forces have targeted and disrupted a Russian cargo train near Tokmak in the occupied Zaporizhzhia region. The operation, which took place at 11:15 AM, involved a combined effort from various units the Ukrainian Forces, who stopped the train on its tracks with none other than a precision strike, slicing it in half.

This train, comprising over 40 cars loaded with tanks, containers, and likely ammunition, was effectively split in two. Following this maneuver, Ukrainian units systematically targeted each train car.

This heavily laden train was transporting fuel and containers. Petro Andriushchenko highlighted that this operation marks a significant blow to Russian logistics, particularly carried out by the Southern Defense Forces. "A brilliant operation. P.S. Proofs are in place. The map location is highly accurate. But for now, let's stay focused on safety. The rest is coming. It will be something to watch, trust me, it's going to be pure ecstasy," concluded Andriushchenko.

Andriushchenko previously reported that a convoy of Russian military equipment was spotted passing through Mariupol heading towards the Rostov region. The vehicles were marked with symbols used to denote their Crimean origin. It has also been noted that Russian assault troops are unwaveringly advancing, with Ukrainian defenders remarking on what appears to be a lack of situational awareness among them, seemingly clueless as they march directly into fire traps.

