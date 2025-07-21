Ukrainian Forces destroy Russian military convoy on Lyman front Monday, July 21, 2025 10:00:00 AM

In a significant military maneuver on the Lyman front in Donetsk Oblast, the Ukrainian Armed Forces' 93rd Brigade, known as Signum, delivered a decisive blow by destroying a convoy of Russian vehicles. Employing FPV drones, the Ukrainian fighters successfully targeted and destroyed Russian transport vehicles, a moment captured in a video they shared on their Telegram channel.

Reports indicate that the Ukrainian forces precisely hit four Russian vehicles in succession. "The first casualty — a UAZ 39094. It carried a full load of occupants, and a precise strike right to the fuel tank was executed by our pilots, leading to an explosive refuel," the fighters recounted. "Next up was a 'Bukhanka' van, which approached a checkpoint but didn't proceed further, part of a transport collapse in a single act. A third vehicle, a 'Niva,' dashed quickly but was unable to escape — the drone issued a speeding fine," they added.

The climax of this operation was marked by the targeting of a Russian KamAZ. Hidden in a pine forest, it was found alongside a hammock, betraying hopes of repose.

Additionally, Ukrainian Special Operations Forces personnel uncovered a Russian group attempting to establish a new position. Due to the coordinated and swift actions of the special forces operators, the adversaries' efforts to fortify their ground proved futile.

The 63rd Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces recently captured seven Russian soldiers in the Serebryansky forest. The soldiers were found hiding in burrows.

