Ukrainian Forces dismiss encirclement claims amid intense Russian assaults in Vremivka direction Monday, December 23, 2024 2:00:11 PM

According to analysts, Russian Armed Forces advanced on the Vremivka direction, posing a potential encirclement threat to Ukrainian forces. However, military officials have dismissed such claims, stating that they are actively neutralizing enemy forces and equipment.

The current situation in the Vremivka direction remains challenging. For several consecutive days, Russian forces have conducted over 40 assaults per day. Yet, the possibility of Ukrainian troops being encircled is currently unfounded, as stated by the Southern Defense Forces spokesperson, Vladyslav Voloshyn, in an interview with Ukrinform.

"In the Vremivka direction, the enemy has conducted more than 40 assault actions daily for several days: 47 yesterday and 44 today. They are attempting to flank Novosilka from the east and even the north. Meanwhile, the Southern Defense Forces are aware of these intents, conducting active defenses, and stabilizing efforts, making talk of encirclement premature," said Voloshyn.

The spokesperson noted significant losses for the Russian forces. The Ukrainian Forces are reportedly eliminating about 200 Russians and dozens of enemy vehicles daily. On December 22 alone, 8 tanks and up to 15 armored vehicles were destroyed, while on December 23, 4 tanks and up to 5 armored vehicles were taken out.

"Our defenders are taking down enemy forces attempting to breach our defenses and are engaged in active combat to reclaim their positions where possible," added the spokesperson.

On December 17, DeepState analysts had reported that Russian forces continued to erode Vremivka's protrusion, putting the Ukrainian Forces at risk of encirclement. The most challenging situation was near Velyka Novosilka, specifically the Makarivka-Blahodatne-Storozheve stretch. The Russians continued assaults between Makarivka and Storozheve, aiming to infiltrate, capture positions, and fortify.

Later, on December 21, DeepState released a map that indicated the Ukrainian forces were in a difficult situation around the village of Makarivka, south of Bolshaya Novoselka. The map suggested that a potential encirclement around the defenders' positions in this region might have closed.

The General Staff reported on December 23, stating there were 234 combat clashes recorded in the past 24 hours. The agency noted that in the Vremivka direction, Russian forces conducted 44 assault actions on Ukrainian positions in areas around Velyka Novosilka, Konstyntynivske, Yantarne, Uspenivka, Razzliv, Razdolne, Novosilka, Blahodatne, Vremivka, and towards the settlement of Bagatyr. In repelling these assaults, Ukrainian Forces managed to destroy 1 Russian tank and 2 armored vehicles, with 3 more tanks and 1 armored vehicle damaged.

