Ukrainian Forces down Russian A-50 surveillance aircraft and damage IL-22 plane over Sea of Azov Sunday, January 14, 2024 7:35:13 PM

On Sunday evening, 14 January, Ukrainian forces downed a Russian A-50 long-range radar detection and control aircraft over the Sea of Azov and damaged an Il-22 plane, RBC-Ukraine reported, citing sources in the Defense Forces. This incident was also confirmed by Yury Mysyagin, a member of the Servant of the People party.

The A-50 was reportedly hit shortly after commencing its patrol duty near Kirillovka around 21:10-21:15 on 14 January. The aircraft disappeared from radars and failed to respond to tactical aviation inquiries, followed by a report from a Russian Su-30 fighter pilot who observed flames and the descent of an unidentified aircraft.

The Il-22M11, performing duty around the village of Strilkove, was struck close to the Azov Sea coast around 21:00 on the same day. After it was hit, the plane crew requested an emergency landing in Anapa, evacuation, an ambulance and a fire engine.

Sergey Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Volunteer Army South, also mentioned that his sources reported the A-50's disappearance from radars over the Sea of Azov, and the damaging of the Il-22.

"Preliminary information has been confirmed, so we are awaiting comments from the Air Force. Speaking of the long-range radar surveillance aircraft, only about 30 units were ever produced. They are a high-value target," Bratchuk added.

The A-50, based on the Il-76 military transport aircraft, was designed during the Soviet era to rival Western AWACS planes and acts as the "eyes" of the Russian military, conducting reconnaissance, directing Russian fighter jets, and controlling missile targeting. The cost of a single A-50 exceeds 330 million US dollars.

The Il-22M is a protected airborne command post and electronic intelligence aircraft, developed from the Il-18 passenger aircraft during the Soviet era. At the invasion's outset, Russian forces had 12 of these aircraft from a total of 33 manufactured during the Soviet period. One Il-22M was shot down by Wagner Group operatives during Prigozhin's June 2023 revolt.

As of 2024, neither aircraft is in production in Russia.

Notably, on 26 February of the previous year, a Russian A-50 surveillance plane suffered damage following an attack by drones on the Machulishchy air base in Belarus.

