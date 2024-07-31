Ukrainian Forces down Russian Mi-8 helicopter using a drone Wednesday, July 31, 2024 11:06:27 PM

In an unprecedented incident near Donetsk, the Ukrainian Defense Forces reportedly downed a Russian Mi-8 helicopter using drone technology, as disclosed by Russian military blogger Alexei Voyevoda. This marks the first confirmed case of a helicopter being shot down by unmanned aerial systems.

The downed helicopter belonged to the Russian National Guard and was reportedly hit while preparing for takeoff. The incident occurred a significant distance from the front lines, and the helicopter was targeted using kamikaze drones, according to the Russian Telegram channel "Kremlin Snuffbox." Injured Russian military personnel were allegedly on board.

Ukrainian journalist Denis Kazansky observed that this represents the first instance of a helicopter being downed via drone technology. Daniel Akulenko, a fighter from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Kraken unit, sees this as a "new chapter in drone warfare."

On a related note, on July 5, local farmers in Russia's Rostov region discovered a helicopter abandoned by its crew after a hard landing, supposedly following a collision with a drone. The helicopter's tail section was damaged, but the pilots managed to land it safely.

Additionally, on July 21, Ukrainian intelligence successfully disabled Russian helicopters in Tomilino, including Mi-28 and Ka-226 models. Shortly after, on July 24, a multi-purpose Mi-8 helicopter was destroyed in Samara.

