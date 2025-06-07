Ukrainian Forces down Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Kursk region
The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the downing of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk area, a claim that has also been confirmed by pro-Russian military bloggers.
According to Ukrainian military sources, the Su-35 was hit on the morning of June 7. The Air Force has released a video purportedly showing the burning aircraft.
Pro-Russian war bloggers, including Fighterbomber, Boris Rozhin, and the correspondent Yuri Kotenok, confirm the aircraft's loss. Fighterbomber’s report mentions a downed Su-35S, while Boris Rozhin talks about a "different type of aircraft." Both sources state that the pilot survived.
The last reported downing of an Su-35 by the Ukrainian military, according to their official General Staff Telegram channel, occurred back in February 2024, when Ukrainian forces also downed two Su-34s.
The developments coincided with a massive Russian air assault on Ukrainian cities on the morning of June 7. In Kharkiv, where a drone struck a residential building, the attack was labeled as "the most powerful since the outset of the full-scale war.”