Ukrainian Forces down Russian Su-35 fighter jet in Kursk region Saturday, June 7, 2025 9:37:00 AM

The Ukrainian Air Force has reported the downing of a Russian Su-35 fighter jet in the Kursk area, a claim that has also been confirmed by pro-Russian military bloggers.

According to Ukrainian military sources, the Su-35 was hit on the morning of June 7. The Air Force has released a video purportedly showing the burning aircraft.

Pro-Russian war bloggers, including Fighterbomber, Boris Rozhin, and the correspondent Yuri Kotenok, confirm the aircraft's loss. Fighterbomber’s report mentions a downed Su-35S, while Boris Rozhin talks about a "different type of aircraft." Both sources state that the pilot survived.

The last reported downing of an Su-35 by the Ukrainian military, according to their official General Staff Telegram channel, occurred back in February 2024, when Ukrainian forces also downed two Su-34s.

The developments coincided with a massive Russian air assault on Ukrainian cities on the morning of June 7. In Kharkiv, where a drone struck a residential building, the attack was labeled as "the most powerful since the outset of the full-scale war.”

