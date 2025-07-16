Ukrainian Forces drop 500-pound bombs on Russian command center in Kursk region Wednesday, July 16, 2025 10:01:30 PM

In an intensified offensive, Ukrainian pilots have dropped multiple 500-pound bombs on a Russian command center located in the town of Tetkino, Kursk region, significantly damaging a sugar factory used by Russian forces. The Ukrainian Air Force's MIG-29 targeted the location with AASM Hammer bombs, demolishing much of the factory and surrounding structures left standing from previous strikes.

"The sugar factory no more. The headquarters no more. Tetkino no more... Soon, there might be no more Kursk region but perhaps a 'Kursk People's Province'!" commented military expert Alexander Kovalenko sharing videos of the aftermath on his Telegram channel.

This site has long been a priority for Ukrainian pilots. Despite repeated strikes, Russian forces persistently reposition within the remaining factory hulls. According to a report from the "Soniachnik" Ukrainian military Telegram channel, "I lost count of the effectiveness of these missions 30 bombs ago, yet the enemy keeps consolidating here, and our forces keep decimating them."

The escalation marks a notable shift in tactics, as Ukrainian forces increasingly leverage aerial bombardment in both front-line and rear positions of Russian holdings. Tetkino stands as one of the most impacted locales in the Kursk region from these heightened operations.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.