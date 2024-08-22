Ukrainian Forces eliminate prominent Chechen commander in the Kursk region Thursday, August 22, 2024 11:42:00 PM

In a significant development from the Kursk region, Ukrainian Forces have eliminated Zelimkhan Batukayev, a Russian special forces commander known by his call sign "Shustryi," along with approximately 30 other Russian soldiers. Batukayev, who led the Akhmat Special Forces Group, was taken down according to various Telegram channels, including one managed by Ukrainian Colonel Anatoliy "Stirlitz" Shtefan. Ukrainian fighters described the operation as "epic," stating they had been tracking the group since they arrived in the Kursk area.

Batukayev was the commander of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Battalion of the 4th Brigade in the 3rd Combined Arms Army of the Southern Military District of the Russian Armed Forces. Known for sharing typical "heroic" content and quotes from his idol, Major General Apti Alaudinov on his Telegram channel, Batukayev described Alaudinov as one of the best generals: "an excellent commander, knowledgeable and experienced. Thanks to him, the personnel remain as safe and sound as possible."

In 2023, Batukayev was awarded the Order of Courage for his "brave and decisive actions in the performance of military duties under life-threatening conditions."

Batukayev’s death comes amid a growing trend of residents in the Kursk region providing information on the whereabouts of Kadyrov forces to Ukrainian Defense Forces. On August 11, it was revealed that a Russian conscript from the Kursk region disclosed Kadyrov forces' positions, motivated by revenge after being sexually assaulted by Kadyrov fighters.

