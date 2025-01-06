Ukrainian Forces eliminate Serbian mercenary and Russian propaganda figure Bratislav Zivkovic in Kursk region Monday, January 6, 2025 9:30:18 AM

Ukrainian forces have reportedly neutralized Serbian mercenary Bratislav Zivkovic, a known figure in Russian propaganda and the commander of an assault company within the Russian army's 150th regiment, during battles in the Kursk region, reported Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov, citing Russian sources.

"A professional terrorist and Russian propaganda icon, Bratislav 'Koma' Zivkovic, commander of the assault company of Russia’s 150th regiment, has been eliminated in the Kursk region," the journalist wrote.

Zivkovic had been fighting against Ukraine since the onset of Russian aggression. He participated in the occupation of Crimea in 2014 and later fought in Donbas as part of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics. Ukrainian law enforcement had opened a criminal case against him.

According to information published in Russian war channels, the mercenary was killed due to a missile strike on Russian troop positions in the Kursk region. Zivkovic might have been eliminated as early as mid-December after an FPV drone allegedly targeted him. However, propagandists claimed he survived since the drone did not explode.

The mercenary is also known for his expulsion from Romania in 2017 on charges of espionage for Russia: he allegedly photographed radars situated on the Black Sea coast and transmitted their GPS coordinates.

A year later, he was arrested in Serbia for participating in military activities on behalf of a foreign state but was later released.

