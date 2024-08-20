Ukrainian Forces encircle Russian troops in strategic maneuver near Malaya Loknya, Kursk region Tuesday, August 20, 2024 11:52:11 PM

According to Russian war correspondents, Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade encircled units of Russia's 18th Motorized Rifle Division in Malaya Loknya, Kursk region.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have successfully surrounded Russian units in Malaya Loknya, located in the Kursk region, reports Censor.net.

Journalists indicate that Ukraine's 95th Air Assault Brigade cornered Russia's 18th Motorized Rifle Division in Malaya Loknya, using a flanking maneuver to cut off the main road. Notably, Ukrainian fighters have been pressing forward.

"Our aviation, artillery, and drones are in action, but so far they haven't forced the enemy back," Russian war correspondents are cited as saying.

Additionally, Russian Telegram channel Severny reported that the 810th Marine Brigade was "smashed" near Kauchuk, with heavy casualties on the Russian side.

Russian war correspondent Kotenok also confirmed the precarious situation for Russian forces in Malaya Loknya. He noted that in another area, near the village of Martynovka in the Sudzha district, Ukrainian forces are launching continuous attacks with small assault groups.

