Ukrainian Forces encircle Russian troops in Toretsk, retake key areas in strategic counteroffensive Sunday, March 2, 2025 9:21:09 AM

precarious position with a dual-sided encirclement. Ukrainian military has reportedly regained control reaching Tolbukhina Street and the "Central" mine, reclaiming a substantial part of the city. This maneuver not only thwarted Russian plans but has also potentially trapped the Russian contingent in a fierce pincer movement that has left them vulnerable. As reported by the Institute for the Study of War (ISW), Ukrainian forces have advanced through both northern and southeastern fronts of the city, as evidenced by geolocated footage.

Russian propagandists, who claimed full control over Toretsk, now concede that the city remains a volatile "gray zone." The Rybar, a Telegram channel closely linked to the Russian Ministry of Defense, acknowledges ongoing counteroffensive operations by Ukrainian forces, including active operations by saboteur units in the city's central districts.

OSINT analysts and military bloggers agree that Russian forces are at risk of encirclement. Latest reports highlight that Ukrainian troops have cut off Russian supply lines, and air superiority allows Ukraine to target the Russian rear positions effectively.

The Ukrainian operation in Toretsk has dramatically altered the battlefield and dealt a significant blow to Russian propaganda. The Kremlin's promises of "complete capture" of Toretsk have faltered as Ukrainian armed forces continue to liberate occupied territories.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.