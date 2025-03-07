Ukrainian Forces engage 60,000 Russian troops in Kursk region, says expert Friday, March 7, 2025 3:00:12 PM

As Ukrainian forces continue to engage in strategic maneuvers, military expert Oleksandr Kovalenko has emphasized the critical role they play in binding a 60,000-strong enemy grouping in the Kursk region. Kovalenko argues that if Ukrainian troops were to withdraw, this "horde" could potentially spill into the Sumy region or be redeployed to other critical fronts such as Pokrovsk or Kupyansk.

Kovalenko, sharing his insights on his Telegram channel, highlighted the complex situation faced by Ukrainian forces in the Kursk region, given the Russian forces' fire control over logistics routes. However, he noted that similar logistical challenges are seen in multiple areas across the Donetsk region, and this should not necessarily prompt a withdrawal of Ukrainian troops from those fronts.

The opinion circulating in Ukrainian information spaces—that one of withdrawal from the Kursk operation due to its perceived completion—was countered by Kovalenko. He emphasized that despite the difficulties posed by the Russian fire control over logistics, Ukrainian forces have faced and overcome similar circumstances in other highly contested zones such as Pokrovsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kostiantynivka.

Kovalenko noted that historically, this logistical issue was present in battles for Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Kurakhove, and Vuhledar, questioning whether withdrawals in those scenarios would have been strategic. According to him, if retreats were carried out every time logistical issues arose, the conflict's front line would be on the Dnipro River by now.

At the operation’s peak, control in the Kursk area expanded over a 1,300 km² zone including the gray area but has since reduced to a combined 529 km². Despite this, Kovalenko maintains that the presence of seasoned and motivated Ukrainian troops remains essential to keep the enemy at bay.

Yet, he pointed out, voices advocating for a Ukrainian retreat from Kursk do not comprehend the full strategic picture or intentions of Ukraine's military leadership. He also reminded that, back on February 28, reports emerged about North Korean soldiers in the Kursk region employing human wave attacks, involving groups of 30-50 personnel advancing without armored support over 10-15 km to engage in storm actions despite facing artillery against them.

Ukrainian military strategists, according to Kovalenko, possess a comprehensive view of the situation. The command is in the hands of experienced professionals, fully aware and responsive to threats, he emphasized, dismissing any notion that the soldiers in Kursk are inexperienced recruits.

