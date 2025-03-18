Ukrainian Forces execute strategic withdrawal from Kurakhove salient Tuesday, March 18, 2025 11:00:22 AM

In a strategic move to bolster defense capabilities, Ukrainian military units are repositioning from vulnerable spots on the front lines in Donetsk Oblast. This tactical adjustment was shared via Telegram by Lieutenant General Serhiy Naiev, the commander of the "Velyka Novosilka" tactical group.

Naiev emphasized the importance of safeguarding Ukrainian soldiers' lives and well-being, calling it a top priority for military leadership. This decision aims not only to preserve the troops but also to enhance the military's defensive posture. "The enemy is incurring losses, and we are able to operate more effectively," Naiev remarked, while refraining from specifying the exact location of the redeployment. The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has not commented further on the troop movements.

Later, Ukrayinska Pravda reported, citing military sources, this move concerns the Kurakhove salient.

"In mid-February 2025, the military command decided to evacuate personnel from the Kurakhove 'bag.' This move preserved soldiers' lives and enhanced the defensive stance in the Donetsk region," reports suggest. Ukrainian Forces began their withdrawal from Kurakhove area in January. Following this, Russian forces started extending their flanks, forming a semi-encirclement between the villages of Dachne, Zelenivka, and Andriivka. By late February, this semi-encirclement had tightened around Kostiantynopil and Ulakly.

In his message, Naiev also highlighted significant achievements by Ukrainian forces, including intelligence operatives and drone operators. Over the past month, they have destroyed more than 30 units of Russian armored vehicles and neutralized over 2,000 occupiers, leading to a noticeable reduction in enemy attacks on the Ukrainian front.

The situation in Donetsk remains fluid, with Russian forces gaining some traction in recent times. Analysts from the DeepState project noted on March 17 advances by Russian troops near the village of Burlatske.

Toretsk continues to be an epicenter of fighting. Russian forces have damaged the "Central" mine, creating additional challenges for Ukrainian defenses. Moreover, sightings of the Russian 150th Guards Motor Rifle Division's increased presence indicate larger Russian numbers in the area.

Amid these developments, Ukrainian forces recently withdrew amid combat from the Kursk region.

