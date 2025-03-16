Ukrainian Forces execute tactical withdrawal from Kursk region amid heavy fighting Sunday, March 16, 2025 10:40:07 AM

Ukrainian journalist Yuriy Butusov refutes claims of Ukrainian forces being encircled in the Kursk region. Despite suffering losses, the Defense Forces of Ukraine are conducting an organized, tactical withdrawal from the area, Butusov reports in his blog.

Butusov assures that Ukrainian troops are gradually retreating back to Ukrainian territory while engaging in combat. He notes that the Russian military is also taking heavy casualties by deploying frontal assault tactics.

According to Butusov, Russian forces are attempting to breach the Ukrainian defense on the flanks to encircle retreating Ukrainian units. Ukrainian soldiers have successfully repelled all these attacks. "The enemy crossed into Ukrainian territory in two areas with small infantry groups aiming to flank our positions. However, their advance has been halted at the border," reports the journalist.

Furthermore, Butusov states that there are currently no signs of a Russian offensive on Sumy. It appears more probable that the Russians will try to capture control over the border region of Sumy.

