A significant portion of Toretsk in the Donetsk region remains under the control of Russian forces, yet much of the city is under the fire influence of Ukraine's Armed Forces, said Dmytro Zaporozhets, spokesperson for the "Luhansk" operational-tactical group, during a national news broadcast.

Zaporozhets emphasized the tactical adjustments being made: "The enemy's tactic now involves small assault groups and mining territories, with movement and relocation of enemy personnel with anti-personnel mines being recorded throughout Toretsk."

He noted that this strategy has brought success for the Russian forces, attributing this to their substantial personnel resources. Remarkably, he pointed out that the Russians have reduced their use of armored vehicles in favor of buggies, motorcycles, and ATVs during assaults.

A few days ago, the Ukrainian information outlet DeepState reported on Russian advances in the central, northern, and western parts of Toretsk, nearly taking full control of the "Zabalka" neighborhood. Ukrainian troops documented instances of Russians in the city disguising themselves in civilian clothing.

