Ukrainian Forces expand incursion into Kursk region Sunday, August 11, 2024 8:54:00 AM

Ukrainian forces entered the Belyovsky District of Russia's Kursk region overnight on Sunday, August 11, expanding their presence on Russian territory. This information was confirmed by the regional head, Nikolay Volobuev. "The infiltration of sabotage and reconnaissance groups into our territory created a lot of commotion and panic. The situation is now stable but remains highly tense," Volobuev said in a video message to local residents. He added that Russian military forces managed to "stabilize the situation", asserting that there are "no ongoing military clashes" in the Belyovsky District, and that the military and border guards are defending the Russian frontier.

The entry of Ukrainian special forces into Belgovo District was also confirmed by Acting Governor of Kursk Region, Alexey Smirnov. He claimed that Russian forces have managed to "stabilize the situation."

Prior to August 11, combat had been confined to the Korenevo and Sudzha districts of the Kursk region. Belyovsky lies southeast of Sudzha and borders the Belgorod region.

On the previous day, the pro-Russian Telegram channel "VChK-OGPU" reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) were amassing "combat-capable troops" near the Belgorod region borders. "Due to this, an attack on this Russian region cannot be ruled out," the news outlet noted. This information has yet to be independently verified.

Since August 6, the AFU has been conducting military operations in the Kursk region. On August 10, a counter-terrorism operation regime (CTO) was introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk, and Kursk regions.

The Kremlin appears to be downplaying the severity of the situation following the breach of Russia's border in the Kursk region by Ukrainian troops, according to the latest report from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW). The region has not been declared a conflict zone in an attempt to avert possible panic among Russian citizens, the report states.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.