Ukrainian Forces extend surrender offer to North Korean troops in Kursk region Sunday, October 27, 2024 11:00:44 AM

The Ukrainian Defense Forces are not only preparing to confront North Korean units allied with Russia in its war against Ukraine but are also set to provide these troops an opportunity to lay down arms and survive. InformNapalm reports that instructions have been disseminated among Ukrainian units, particularly those positioned in Kursk region, detailing how to engage North Korean soldiers and invite them to surrender during battlefield encounters.

Recognizing that the authoritarian regimes in Russia and North Korea have little interest in seeing North Korean soldiers return home alive, Ukrainian forces aim to offer a humanistic approach by allowing these troops a chance to survive. This initiative underscores Ukraine's commitment to human rights and international wartime conduct norms, affording those trapped under dictatorial agendas a possibility for survival and new beginnings. Each North Korean soldier will have the chance to lay down arms, possibly becoming free citizens of South Korea. "Glory to Ukraine!" reads the statement.

Earlier, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has alerted to the imminent arrival of North Korean military personnel on battle lines. The President warned that Ukraine may soon find itself effectively at war with North Korea.

Meanwhile, U.S.-based news outlets, quoting an unnamed Ukrainian official, report that by early next week, 5,000 North Korean troops are expected to be deployed to the Kursk region.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.