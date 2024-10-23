Ukrainian Forces face intensified Russian attacks amid defense shortfalls in Selydove Wednesday, October 23, 2024 2:00:49 PM

In a recent update from the front lines, serviceman Stanislav Bunyatov described the situation in Selydove as "bad, to put it mildly," suggesting there's an alarming shortfall in defensive forces within the city. Known by his callsign "Muchnoy," the fighter noted that Ukrainian armed forces (AFU) are managing even to launch counterattacks in the southern part of the settlement.

Amidst intensified aggression, Russian troops have made gains in Selydove and Novodmytrivka, with ongoing attempts to breach AFU defenses on the Kurakhove direction, said by Muchnoy.

"The situation is dynamic around Selydove. The enemy has managed to take control of the eastern part of the city; enemy activity is visible in the south, albeit without notable success, as our forces are counterattacking. In the north, the adversary is attempting to close off the main road leading from Pokrovsk. To the south of Selydove, the enemy is creeping towards Novodmytrivka, with combat already at the village outskirts," he informed.

Stanislav Bunyatov, the soldier from the 24th Separate Assault Battalion "Aidar" also recently reported that conditions in Selydove were "bad, to say the least." He elaborated, "Facing difficult approaches, the enemy is advancing actively through residential areas, having already captured half of the settlement. The reason for such a collapse is clear—there's simply no one to hold the defense; in small groups, the attackers infiltrate positions, and if met with resistance, they circumnavigate it."

An additional perspective comes from AFU Lieutenant with the callsign "Alex," who described the situation in Selydove as critical. "Enemy groups are reaching the high-rise buildings. It's too early to say they've secured their hold, as they're effectively cut down by drones—these engagements seem suicidal, but the trend is grim," he wrote.

