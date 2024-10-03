Ukrainian Forces face relentless Russian assault on strategic M-30 highway Thursday, October 3, 2024 1:00:00 PM

In the relentless battle for strategic control, Russian forces are pressing towards the M-30 highway, where ongoing assaults have left Ukraine's Defense Forces struggling to hold their ground. On the Pokrovsk front, Russian troops are pushing westward from Novohrodivka, aiming to cut off the Ukrainian Forces' supply route, according to Ukrainian soldier "Muchnoy" who reported this on his Telegram channel.

"On the Pokrovsk front, the enemy is continually clashing with us west of Novogrodovka, with key battles occurring at this line," "Muchnoy" revealed. "The adversary aims to advance towards the M-30 highway, leading down to Selydove, while strategizing to cut off the supply lines of our units in the city, preempting a northern takeover," the soldier added.

Despite these challenges, Ukrainian fighters are resiliently holding their positions and delivering strong resistance against Russian forces. "However, their influx doesn't subside and keeps increasing, so enduring these waves is very tough," "Muchnoy" concluded. According to the morning report from the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on October 2, there were 25 Russian assault and offensive actions repelled near Vozdvyzhenka, Myrolubivka, Chervoniy Yar, Lysivka, Novohrodovka, and Selydove.

The most intense concentration of Russian attacks was near Myrolubivka, Yelizavetivka, and Lysivka, where they used air attacks extensively. According to Ukrainian Armed Forces serviceman Kyrylo Sazonov, Russia is redirecting major forces close to three cities—Vuhledar, Kurakhove, and Selydove. Russian forces deployed an entire army corps and additional tank units to Selydove.

Share

Comments

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.